NaturalShrimp Announces Validation Study; Opens Door for Freshwater Fish Markets

The technologies being tested create antioxidant environments that reduce the redox reaction in fish gills and counteract fish susceptibility to the harmful effects of ammonia. NaturalShrimp is funding the RASLab research through its market development partnership with Hydrenesis, Inc., which is the exclusive commercialization agent for the technologies in the aquaculture market.

Dallas, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SHMP), announced today that it will undertake a short-term validation study at the Marineholmen RASLab, in Bergen Norway, to evaluate the effects of hyper-antioxidant technologies on oxidation and fish health in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). The focus of the study will be specifically on freshwater salmon production and, if proven as effective as the pre-study data has indicated, the technologies could open the door for NaturalShrimp to enter various freshwater fish markets.

NaturalShrimp’s President and CEO, Gerald Easterling, said, “These platform technologies could be real breakthroughs for NaturalShrimp because they could prove to reduce mortality and increase growth rates for our existing shrimp production, but also enable us to enter the freshwater farming business with a significant differentiation.”

Hydrenesis Chairman, Bob Watson, added, “Our expectation is that this study will confirm the data we’ve drawn from preliminary tests that have shown the technologies’ extensive control over oxidation.”

Marineholmen RASLab’s CEO, Mark Powell, commented that, “New technological approaches to land-based farming and RAS technology are critical if the industry is to progress. The Hydrenesis technology has the potential to offer a real breakthrough in managing water quality and fish health in fish grow-out systems – RASLab was built to undertake such tests and support the development of these technological innovations. We are delighted to be a part of this project.”

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.