SEE Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) will participate in the following event with the financial community. The executive team will discuss the Company’s Reinvent SEE business transformation and innovation strategy focused on automated equipment and systems, services and sustainable materials.

Baird 2020 Global Industrials Conference
November 11, 2020
10:50 a.m. ET – Virtual Fireside Chat
Ted Doheny, President and CEO
Jim Sullivan, SVP & Chief Financial Officer

The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, and BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2019 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 124 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

