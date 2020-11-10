Eimskip Official Offer Document relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. shareholders
Samherji Holding ehf. published a press release 5 November 2020, announcing that the offer document for the takeover bid of Samherji Holding ehf. to Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. shareholders would be published on Tuesday 10 November 2020. Attached is the Official Offer Document.
Attachment
