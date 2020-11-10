Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Eimskip Official Offer Document relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. shareholders Samherji Holding ehf. published a press release 5 November 2020, announcing that the offer document for the takeover bid of Samherji Holding ehf. to Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. shareholders would be published on Tuesday 10 November 2020. Attached is …



