 

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:12  |  51   |   |   


Paris, Amsterdam, November 10, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Combined General Meeting, held today at its registered office with a 59.34% quorum, voted upon six resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders, including three resolutions proposed by minority shareholders.

  • Resolution #1: 61.62% of votes in favour. The resolution, delegating authority to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares of the Company with preferential subscription rights, is rejected as the two-thirds majority of the votes is not reached.
  • Resolution a.: 63.26% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mr. Léon Bressler as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.
  • Resolution b.: 59.16% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mrs. Susana Gallardo as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.
  • Resolution c.: 60.99% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mr. Xavier Niel as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.

The two other resolutions (#2 and #3) have been approved (78.70% and 91.39% respectively).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures taken by the French government, the General Meeting was exceptionally held without the physical presence of the shareholders. The webcast of the General Meeting and the detailed result of the votes are available on the Group’s website (www.urw.com).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group


Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Paris, Amsterdam, November 10, 2020 Press release Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Results of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Combined General Meeting, held today at its registered office …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:05 Uhr
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
09.11.20
Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held in closed session & composition of the General Meeting’s Bureau
03.11.20
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October 31, 2020
03.11.20
Urw se - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast
03.11.20
URW - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast
01.11.20
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
29.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
27.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and “AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board
26.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
20.10.20
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on November 10, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:35 Uhr
130
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'