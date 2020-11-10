Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s Combined General Meeting, held today at its registered office with a 59.34% quorum, voted upon six resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders, including three resolutions proposed by minority shareholders.

Resolution #1: 61.62% of votes in favour. The resolution, delegating authority to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares of the Company with preferential subscription rights, is rejected as the two-thirds majority of the votes is not reached.

Resolution a.: 63.26% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mr. Léon Bressler as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.

Resolution b.: 59.16% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mrs. Susana Gallardo as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.

Resolution c.: 60.99% of votes in favour. The appointment of Mr. Xavier Niel as member of the Supervisory Board is approved.

The two other resolutions (#2 and #3) have been approved (78.70% and 91.39% respectively).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures taken by the French government, the General Meeting was exceptionally held without the physical presence of the shareholders. The webcast of the General Meeting and the detailed result of the votes are available on the Group’s website ( www.urw.com ).

