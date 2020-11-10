Transcat Appoints Mark A. Doheny as Chief Financial Officer

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced the appointment of Mark A. Doheny as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Doheny succeeds Michael J. Tschiderer, who will provide support as needed until his retirement from Transcat at the end of the calendar year.

“Mark brings a broad base of experience from larger organizations which we believe will help us advance our strategy to grow Transcat and expand profit margins. He is a talented executive with a track record of driving improved performance, delivering growth and demonstrating leadership,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “We believe his extensive background in mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) and strategic planning will help accelerate our efforts to scale our calibration service business and create lasting value for our shareholders. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Transcat team.”

Mr. Rudow added, “I would again like to thank Mike for his valuable contributions to Transcat’s success over the last five years. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Mark A. Doheny, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “I am excited to join Transcat at a time of significant opportunity for the Company. Transcat has built a solid business foundation and operating system. I look forward to working with the team to execute on our priorities to accelerate growth and enhance profitability.”

Mr. Doheny brings more than 20 years of diverse financial management and leadership experience to Transcat. Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Wheelabrator Technologies, a waste management and environmental services company. Prior to that, Mr. Doheny served four years as the chief financial officer for Vallen Distribution, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of indirect supplies and provider of technical services and solutions, whose service business model with highly-trained technicians is similar to Transcat’s. While there, he oversaw finance, strategic planning, legal, as well as M&A, and was also the general manager of their Specialty Businesses.