 

Americold Realty Trust Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares Through Forward Sale Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 22:15  |  47   |   |   

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the underwriters of its recently completed public offering of 31,900,000 common shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 4,785,000 common shares in connection with the additional forward sale agreements described below at the public offering price of $38.00 per share, less the underwriting discount. The exercise of the option is expected to close on November 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Rabo Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers and BTIG, Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, Regions Securities LLC, Baird and Berenberg acted as co-managers.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into separate forward sale agreements with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or their respective affiliates (the “forward purchasers”) with respect to a total of 31,900,000 common shares. The Company will enter into additional separate forward sale agreements on substantially the same terms with respect to the 4,785,000 common shares to be sold in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of the option. In connection with the additional forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 4,785,000 common shares.

Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon settlement of the forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company, which are expected to occur no later than approximately 12 months following the date of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering (unless extended), an aggregate of 36,685,000 common shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per common share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in each such forward sale agreement.

Seite 1 von 4
Americold Realty Trust of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americold Realty Trust Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares Through Forward Sale Agreements Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the underwriters of its recently completed public offering of 31,900,000 common shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 4,785,000 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Acquisition and Development Activity Totaling $575 Million
05.11.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
14.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Upsize and Pricing of Forward Common Share Offering
13.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Forward Common Share Offering
13.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Announces Strategic Acquisition of Agro Merchants Group for $1.740 Billion
12.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call