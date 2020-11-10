Southside Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Declares Fourth Quarter and Special Cash Dividends

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank, approved a 3.2% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01, to $0.32 per common share and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share. In a separate action, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The combined cash dividend of $0.37 is scheduled for payment on December 10, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.



“We are very pleased to announce a $0.01, or 3.2% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend of $0.05, which reflects our strong financial performance amidst the challenges of the pandemic and the impact to the economic environment,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc. “We are proud to continue our long history of returning capital to our shareholders. The dividend payment will mark our 93rd consecutive quarterly dividend and our 17th consecutive year of special cash dividends.”