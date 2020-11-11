Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces October 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $66.2 billion for the month ended October 31, 2020, compared to $67.9 billion on September 30, 2020.
|Assets Under Management
|($ in Millions)
|Preliminary
|Month Ended October 31, 2020
|Retail
|Institutional
|Total
|Beginning assets
|
$
64,681
$
3,188
$
67,869
(610
)
(95
)
(705
)
(946
)
(46
)
(992
)
$
63,125
$
3,047
$
66,172
Cautionary Statement
The preliminary information included in this news release reflects management's estimate based on currently available information. Estimates are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon this preliminary information.
About the Company
Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005093/en/
