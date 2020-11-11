 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, Its Latest New-Home Community in Dixon, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, a new single-family home community ideally situated just off Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento in the quaint city of Dixon, California. Copperleaf at Homestead’s amenities will include 30 acres of open space, parks and trails for outdoor recreation, and the new neighborhood is near an array of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, including Vacaville Premium Outlets and Mondavi Center.

This press release features multimedia.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, its latest new-home community in Dixon, California. (Photo: Business Wire)



The homes at Copperleaf at Homestead showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Copperleaf at Homestead is a well-designed community within the city of Dixon, which is known for its small-town charm and proximity to multiple job markets, including those of San Francisco and Sacramento,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay division. “The new community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and will host numerous amenities. As with other KB Home communities, Copperleaf at Homestead provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Copperleaf at Homestead sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $430,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

