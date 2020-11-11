Zix Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during November 2020:
14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference
Presenting on Tuesday, November 17 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings same day
Webcast: Link
11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Participating on Tuesday, November 17 (one-on-one meetings only)
2020 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 19
Webcast: Link
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
