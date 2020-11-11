 

Zix Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during November 2020:

14th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference
 Presenting on Tuesday, November 17 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings same day
Webcast: Link

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
 Participating on Tuesday, November 17 (one-on-one meetings only)

2020 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
 Presenting on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 19
Webcast: Link

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About Zix Corporation
 Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

Zix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zix Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during November 2020: 14th Annual Needham Virtual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Zix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.11.20
Zix Announces Grant of Non-Plan Equity Awards
09.11.20
Zix Acquires Leading Cloud-Based Backup and Recovery Provider CloudAlly
20.10.20
Zix to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9