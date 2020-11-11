scPharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, president & chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 12:35 EDT / 5:35 GMT.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.