 

RRD Introduces ConnectOne by RRD, a Comprehensive Platform that Helps Enterprises Optimize Multichannel Marketing & Business Communications

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today unveiled ConnectOne by RRD, an end-to-end communications management platform that can help marketers enhance brand continuity, streamline workflows, and accelerate speed-to-market while driving down costs and improving their ROI.

ConnectOne delivers a comprehensive suite of technologies for marketing automation, digital asset management, personalization at scale, and data-driven supply chain management. Combined with RRD’s unmatched communications management resources and expertise, ConnectOne delivers a simplified 360-degree view of enterprise communications through a single portal that can help deliver:

  • Optimized customer experiences that leverage content, data, and multichannel delivery
  • Streamlined content creation, production, and delivery
  • Personalized communications at scale across multiple channels
  • Automated workflows and data-driven processes that lower costs and improve efficiency

“Navigating today’s complex communications landscape can be overwhelming,” said Ken O'Brien, RRD’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “ConnectOne is a unique solution already in use by several large corporations. It gives our clients clear visibility of their complete communications supply chain while using best-in-class technologies to deliver data-driven results.”

Built on transparency with high-security protocols, this suite of solutions also streamlines marketing processes through its unified portal with a flexible interface. As an end-to-end solution, the platform’s capabilities span all stages of a project lifecycle.

For more information, please visit: www.rrd.com/connectone

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

