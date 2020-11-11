ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Wiesbaden, 11. November 2020 - Based on a market assessment obtained today, the Managing Board of ABO Wind AG (ISIN DE0005760029) is planning to implement a capital increase by partially using the existing 2020 authorised capital, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. It is expected that up to 550,000 new shares will be placed with selected qualified investors in a private placement. Taking into account the current market price of the company shares and assuming that the shares are fully placed, the Managing Board anticipates gross issue proceeds of around 16 million euros. These will be used primarily to finance the development and construction of new international wind and solar parks.

In the coming days, the Managing Board will determine further details of the implementation of the capital increase. The Supervisory Board has not yet given its approval for the capital increase.

ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

Important notes

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer any securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of ABO Wind AG in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. The securities of ABO Wind AG mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither ABO Wind AG nor any other party to the transaction intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulators of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering circular in relation to the securities in that jurisdiction.