 

DGAP-Adhoc ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 15:28  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

11-Nov-2020 / 15:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for distribution in the US, Canada, Japan and Australia.

ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Wiesbaden, 11. November 2020 - Based on a market assessment obtained today, the Managing Board of ABO Wind AG (ISIN DE0005760029) is planning to implement a capital increase by partially using the existing 2020 authorised capital, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. It is expected that up to 550,000 new shares will be placed with selected qualified investors in a private placement. Taking into account the current market price of the company shares and assuming that the shares are fully placed, the Managing Board anticipates gross issue proceeds of around 16 million euros. These will be used primarily to finance the development and construction of new international wind and solar parks.

In the coming days, the Managing Board will determine further details of the implementation of the capital increase. The Supervisory Board has not yet given its approval for the capital increase.

ABO Wind Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board

Important notes

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer any securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of ABO Wind AG in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. The securities of ABO Wind AG mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither ABO Wind AG nor any other party to the transaction intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulators of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering circular in relation to the securities in that jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
ABO Wind Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ABO - Wind AG -- vor dem Börsengang ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights DGAP-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights 11-Nov-2020 / 15:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold berichtet über aktuellen Stand des Bohrprogramms und nimmt Victor ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG gibt neuen Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre (deutsch)
15:28 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
05.11.20
Original-Research: GBC Best of m:access 2020 (von GBC AG): Kaufen
29.10.20
ABO Wind will Anleihe begeben
29.10.20
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG plant Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe im 1. Quartal 2021 (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe im 1. Quartal 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
789
ABO - Wind AG -- vor dem Börsengang ?