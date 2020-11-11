Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:40 a.m., Eastern Time.

The Wells Fargo TMT Virtual Summit. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:40 a.m., Eastern Time.

The Credit Suisse Technology Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley Future of Application Development Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., Eastern Time.

The Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

