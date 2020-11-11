 

Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 23:29  |  20   |   |   

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.

Company:

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5800 Corporate Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237

 

Main Telephone:

+1 412-837-5300

 

Website:

https://www.smithmicro.com/

 

Ticker:

(NASDAQ: SMSI)

 

Type of Organization: 

Public
IRPR

 

Industry:

Software

 

Key Executives:

 

 

Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.
CFO: Timothy Huffmyer
VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Charles Messman
+1 949-362-2306
cmessman@smithmicro.com

 

 

Financial Reporting

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Jennifer Ganoe
+1 412-837-5331
jganoe@smithmicro.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Phone:

Email:

Paula Yurkovich
+1 412-837-5393
pyurkovich@smithmicro.com

 

 

Social Media

 

Twitter:

@smithmicro

Cashtag:

$SMSI

 

Smith Micro Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc. Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers ...
Herbalife Nutrition Issues Statement
IHS Markit Reconfirms 2020 and 2021 Guidance
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Smith Micro Announces SafePath Drive
04.11.20
Smith Micro Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
Smith Micro Unveils SafePath 7
21.10.20
Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results