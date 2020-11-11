Company Profile for Smith Micro Software, Inc.
Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content displays and performing analytics on any product set.
Company:
Smith Micro Software, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
5800 Corporate Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Main Telephone:
+1 412-837-5300
Website:
Ticker:
(NASDAQ: SMSI)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
Chairman, President & CEO: William Smith Jr.
CFO: Timothy Huffmyer
VP, Investor Relations: Charles Messman
Investor Relations
Contact:
Phone:
Email:
Charles Messman
+1 949-362-2306
cmessman@smithmicro.com
Financial Reporting
Contact:
Phone:
Email:
Jennifer Ganoe
+1 412-837-5331
jganoe@smithmicro.com
Public Relations
Contact:
Phone:
Email:
Paula Yurkovich
+1 412-837-5393
pyurkovich@smithmicro.com
Social Media
Twitter:
Cashtag:
$SMSI
