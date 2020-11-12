MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings call in part to address market concerns that recently affected stock trading. MultiPlan will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-1182 (domestic) or (236) 714-2584 (international). The conference ID for the live call is 6454654. Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations. A supplementary slide presentation will also be available on such website.