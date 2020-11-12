 

MultiPlan Corporation Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on November 12, 2020 at 8 00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings call in part to address market concerns that recently affected stock trading. MultiPlan will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-1182 (domestic) or (236) 714-2584 (international). The conference ID for the live call is 6454654. Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations. A supplementary slide presentation will also be available on such website.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the MultiPlan website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for the replay is 6454654. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on December 11, 2020.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com

