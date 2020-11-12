 

DGAP-News Medios AG: Further dynamic growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 07:02  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Medios AG: Further dynamic growth

12.11.2020 / 07:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Further dynamic growth

  • Sales growth of around 22% in the first nine months of 2020
  • Corona-related special effects continue to burden earnings - but third quarter earnings improve compared to second quarter of 2020
  • Forecast for the full year confirmed

Berlin, 12 November 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has continued its dynamic sales growth in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2020). Group sales from January to September increased by around 22% to €453m compared to the same period of the previous year (€372m). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €10.2m (previous year €14.1m), and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €8.0m (previous year €12.8m).

The disproportionate earnings performance in relation to sales is due in particular to the Corona-related special effects: The stockpiling that began in the first quarter as a result of the allocation of quotas for certain drugs was carried out at higher purchase prices and this led to lower margins than planned. This effect continued in the second and third quarter. However, compared to the weak second quarter, Medios shows a positive development for the third quarter 2020: Sales rose by 23% to around €160m, and adjusted EBT* significantly improved to around €3.1m compared to the second quarter. Medios confirms the forecast for the 2020 financial year.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "Despite the COVID-19 crisis, we were able to record a sales growth in the third quarter as well. We are very satisfied with the development of our business and remain confident that we will also be able to close the financial year with a significant increase in sales."

Outlook
Despite the challenging market environment, Medios continues to expect dynamic sales growth. The Company assumes that the extraordinary Corona-related special effects in connection with the quota allocation will continue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will burden the Company's earnings.

Seite 1 von 4
Medios Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Medios AG: Further dynamic growth DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results Medios AG: Further dynamic growth 12.11.2020 / 07:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Medios AG: Further dynamic growth Sales …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Weiterhin dynamisches Wachstum (deutsch)
07:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Weiterhin dynamisches Wachstum
02.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
02.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
29.10.20
Heibel-Ticker PLUS: Medios - Vorstandswechsel und aktuelle Bewertung
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets startet Coverage von Medios mit 'Kaufempfehlung' und Kursziel von 35,00 EUR (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets initiates coverage on Medios with a 'Buy' recommendation and a price target of €35.00
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets startet Coverage von Medios mit 'Kaufempfehlung' und Kursziel von 35,00 €
22.10.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Medios auf 'Buy'
21.10.20
Medios: Schneider geht, Gärtner wird neuer Vorstandschef

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
556
Medios AG- Neuer hochinteressanter Pharmastar am Himmel
21.05.20
10
DGAP-News: Medios AG bestätigt nach dem ersten Quartal die Prognose für 2020 - Aufnahme in den Prime