Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Delivers Massive Day One Player Engagement

Paris, France — November 12, 2020 — Today, Ubisoft announced exceptional player activity for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, released on November 10. The number of active players on launch day for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doubled that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a trend that is expected to continue as sales of the new generation of consoles increase. A testament to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla delivering on players’ expectations for its fascinating world and immersive narrative, the game has reached high levels of viewership and engagement on Twitch and YouTube that surpass any Ubisoft game launch to date.

“We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors,” said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO. “In the context of COVID-19, shipping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all of the teams involved around the world. We are excited to greet players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a game that unleashes the power of the new hardware. This paves the way for an exciting holiday, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to be one of this season’s biggest hits.”

The successful launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla once again demonstrates Ubisoft’s achievement in continuing to drive the franchise forward. Since Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft set to reinvent the Assassin’s Creed experience starting with fight and player progression in Assassin’s Creed Origins and a brand-new take on narrative choice in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla builds on these two games to offer the ultimate Assassin’s Creed experience, one that will delight both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.