 

Alta Vista, an Atlas Company, Awarded a $5 Million Contract to Support the California Department of Transportation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, environmental, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that Alta Vista, an Atlas company, has been selected to perform professional and technical services to support the California Department of Transportation (“Caltrans”), Division of Construction, District 8. The 3-year contract is valued at approximately $5 million.

Caltrans’ District 8 is the largest of 12 statewide Districts and covers approximately 28,650 square miles of land. There are four interstates and 32 state routes totaling 7,200 lane miles within the District boundaries. Specific work within the agreement includes on-call materials field testing and plant inspections on Caltrans contracts in the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, which include 49 incorporated cities.

L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to have recently added Alta Vista as part of the Atlas team. Alta Vista’s transportation expertise and wide range of services has already proved to be an exceptional contributor to the deep technical resources at Atlas.”

“This contract adds another win to our 12-year track record of providing Caltrans with our valuable materials engineering and testing services. With congestion relief being the state of California's number one transportation priority, we are honored to have the privilege of assisting in this effort. We are extremely excited about this additional opportunity to build upon our strong relationship with Caltrans while further expanding our geographical reach into the Inland Empire,” said Alta Vista President Patrick Lowry.

Over the years, Alta Vista has become one of the leading providers of materials engineering and testing services for Caltrans, helping to deliver some of its largest public infrastructure projects. With contracts in almost every region of the State, they have used a disciplined approach to project management that capitalizes on their ISO-9001 certified quality management system to provide world class testing services on construction projects.

“Alta Vista puts its clients first in a very meaningful way. They really know how to move projects forward in a win-win fashion by cooperatively working with everyone involved. Their planning, execution, and ability to keep getting better is so unique in this industry,” said Daniel Speer, Retired Deputy Division Chief for Materials, Engineering, & Testing Services at Caltrans.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 140 offices in 41 states and approximately 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

About Caltrans District 8
Caltrans District 8 covers Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in Southern California, which includes 49 incorporated cities. District 8 is the largest of 12 statewide Caltrans districts and covers approximately 28,650 square miles of land with 1400 employees and an operating budget of $144 million.

Contacts

Media Investors
Karlene Barron  512-851-1507
770-314-5270 ir@oneatlas.com
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com  

Atlas Technical Consultants Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Vista, an Atlas Company, Awarded a $5 Million Contract to Support the California Department of Transportation AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, environmental, engineering, program management and consulting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
STMicroelectronics:
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Announces Amendment to Registration Statement for its Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants
09.11.20
Atlas Technical Consultants Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
Atlas Technical Consultants Welcomes Raquel G. Richmond to its Board of Directors
27.10.20
Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results
19.10.20
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants