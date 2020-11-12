KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camden Courts, a new single-family home community situated in highly desirable Southwest Las Vegas off Blue Diamond Road between South Durango Drive and South Fort Apache Road. Community residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location just minutes away from Interstate 15, Interstate 215 and the beautiful Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, a fitness-themed recreation area that includes bike paths, exercise stations, multi-use turf fields, shaded picnic facilities, an outdoor climbing experience, meditation garden, 1.5-mile walking trail and sports wall for racquetball, soccer and other sports.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Camden Courts, its latest new-home community in popular Southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Camden Courts showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Camden Courts’ convenient location provides easy access to Interstates 15 and 215 for a quick commute to the Las Vegas Strip and area employers,” said Brian Kunec, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new community is also close to schools, a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment, and outdoor recreation at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and Exploration Peak Park. As with other KB Home communities, Camden Courts provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Camden Courts sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $290,000s.

