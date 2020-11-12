 

New Mexico State University is First in Sodexo’s University Portfolio to Achieve Rise Safe Certification

Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo announced today that New Mexico State University (NMSU) in Las Cruces is the first in its university portfolio to achieve the Rise Safe certification after passing a 37-point safety and sanitation audit and an independent verification of compliance by Bureau Veritas.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to implement additional practices and protocols throughout the NMSU community since the start of the pandemic,” said Dwayne Wisniewski, general manager for Sodexo dining at NMSU. “We want to reassure students, faculty and the greater Las Cruces community of our continued commitment to their health, safety and wellbeing.”

Launched earlier this year, the Rise Safe labeling program was introduced as part of Sodexo’s return to work initiative. It was created to standardize processes and procedures for education, training, safety, sanitation and communications in response to the pandemic and in adherence with CDC guidelines. It can be easily adapted to align with additional rules set for by state and local health officials.

“Sodexo has been a great partner to the NMSU community,” said D’Anne Stuart, associate vice president for administration and finance, NMSU. “The team’s attention to detail has been recognized by our students, faculty and guests and we appreciate all of their efforts.”

Sodexo has partnered with New Mexico State University for the past decade providing food, catering, concierge and resident dining services and recently extended their partnership through a 30-year master collaboration agreement integrating all campus integrated facilities management service lines, including maintenance, energy, construction, events and concerts. The Rise Safe label will be prominently displayed in all restaurants across campus.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 67 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,500 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $17B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 37,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 3.2 million meals to help 2.3 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs.  Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit US.Sodexo.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

