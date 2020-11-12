New Mexico State University is First in Sodexo’s University Portfolio to Achieve Rise Safe Certification

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to implement additional practices and protocols throughout the NMSU community since the start of the pandemic,” said Dwayne Wisniewski, general manager for Sodexo dining at NMSU. “We want to reassure students, faculty and the greater Las Cruces community of our continued commitment to their health, safety and wellbeing.”

Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo announced today that New Mexico State University (NMSU) in Las Cruces is the first in its university portfolio to achieve the Rise Safe certification after passing a 37-point safety and sanitation audit and an independent verification of compliance by Bureau Veritas.

Launched earlier this year, the Rise Safe labeling program was introduced as part of Sodexo’s return to work initiative. It was created to standardize processes and procedures for education, training, safety, sanitation and communications in response to the pandemic and in adherence with CDC guidelines. It can be easily adapted to align with additional rules set for by state and local health officials.

“Sodexo has been a great partner to the NMSU community,” said D’Anne Stuart, associate vice president for administration and finance, NMSU. “The team’s attention to detail has been recognized by our students, faculty and guests and we appreciate all of their efforts.”

Sodexo has partnered with New Mexico State University for the past decade providing food, catering, concierge and resident dining services and recently extended their partnership through a 30-year master collaboration agreement integrating all campus integrated facilities management service lines, including maintenance, energy, construction, events and concerts. The Rise Safe label will be prominently displayed in all restaurants across campus.

