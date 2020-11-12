 

AIG Announces Executive Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, has taken on additional responsibilities in the newly created position Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005627/en/

Lucy Fato (Photo: Business Wire)

Lucy Fato (Photo: Business Wire)

In her expanded role, Ms. Fato has assumed responsibility for Global Communications in addition to the Government Relations and Public Policy group, which she has overseen since May. Ms. Fato will continue to report to Brian Duperreault, Chief Executive Officer of AIG, and, with respect to Global Communications, will report to Peter S. Zaffino, President and CEO-elect of AIG.

Mr. Zaffino stated, “Achieving excellence in all that we do requires exceptional talent and I am delighted to recognize Lucy’s important contributions to AIG with this well-deserved promotion. Lucy has a deep understanding of the complex environment we operate in and already plays a central role in communicating with AIG’s stakeholders. I look forward to continuing to partner with Lucy and know she will bring the same level of rigor and discipline to this new role as she has throughout her legal career.”

The Company also announced that Emily Garbaccio has been promoted to Global Head of Corporate Communications, AIG, and Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, General Insurance, and has joined the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. She will report to Lucy Fato and David McElroy, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance and Executive Vice President, AIG.

Mr. McElroy said, “Since joining AIG in 2018, Emily has been a strategic and effective leader, making significant contributions to the Marketing & Communications function in General Insurance. She has deep experience developing communications strategies for a range of organizations going through significant periods of change and growth and we look forward to her continued leadership and perspective.”

Ms. Fato said, “As we strengthen AIG’s long-term strategic positioning, it is increasingly important that our stakeholders have a clear picture of our businesses, strategy and value proposition. I look forward to working with Emily and our global marketing and communications colleagues as we continue to work toward becoming a top performing company.”

Seite 1 von 2
American International Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG Announces Executive Promotions American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, has taken on additional responsibilities in the newly created position Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
COVID-19 Raises Anxiety Levels for College Students by Presenting Extraordinary Health and Financial Challenges
05.11.20
AIG Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
05.11.20
AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
27.10.20
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Announced Plans to Separate Its Life & Retirement Business
26.10.20
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related Loss Estimates; and Results of the Life & Retirement and Legacy Annual Actuarial Assumption Update
26.10.20
AIG to Pursue Separation of Life & Retirement Business
26.10.20
AIG Announces Leadership Transitions
16.10.20
AIG to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020 and Host Conference Call on November 6
14.10.20
AIG Life & Retirement Launches the Only Index Annuity in New York That Guarantees Lifetime Income Growth