AIG Announces Executive Promotions

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, has taken on additional responsibilities in the newly created position Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs.

Lucy Fato (Photo: Business Wire)

In her expanded role, Ms. Fato has assumed responsibility for Global Communications in addition to the Government Relations and Public Policy group, which she has overseen since May. Ms. Fato will continue to report to Brian Duperreault, Chief Executive Officer of AIG, and, with respect to Global Communications, will report to Peter S. Zaffino, President and CEO-elect of AIG.

Mr. Zaffino stated, “Achieving excellence in all that we do requires exceptional talent and I am delighted to recognize Lucy’s important contributions to AIG with this well-deserved promotion. Lucy has a deep understanding of the complex environment we operate in and already plays a central role in communicating with AIG’s stakeholders. I look forward to continuing to partner with Lucy and know she will bring the same level of rigor and discipline to this new role as she has throughout her legal career.”

The Company also announced that Emily Garbaccio has been promoted to Global Head of Corporate Communications, AIG, and Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, General Insurance, and has joined the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team. She will report to Lucy Fato and David McElroy, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance and Executive Vice President, AIG.

Mr. McElroy said, “Since joining AIG in 2018, Emily has been a strategic and effective leader, making significant contributions to the Marketing & Communications function in General Insurance. She has deep experience developing communications strategies for a range of organizations going through significant periods of change and growth and we look forward to her continued leadership and perspective.”

Ms. Fato said, “As we strengthen AIG’s long-term strategic positioning, it is increasingly important that our stakeholders have a clear picture of our businesses, strategy and value proposition. I look forward to working with Emily and our global marketing and communications colleagues as we continue to work toward becoming a top performing company.”