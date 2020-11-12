Publishing of Eimskip’s third quarter 2020 results

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to an online meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, and Egill Örn Petersen, CFO, will present the third quarter results.

Eimskip will publish its third quarter 2020 results after market closing on Thursday 19 November.

The meeting will be held on Friday 20 November 2020 at 8:30 GMT and will due to COVID-19 restrictions be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before 8:00 Friday morning to investors@eimskip.com with the subject “Investor meeting”.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

Documents will be available on the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.