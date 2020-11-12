 

Publishing of Eimskip’s third quarter 2020 results

Investor meeting on 20 November 2020

Eimskip will publish its third quarter 2020 results after market closing on Thursday 19 November.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to an online meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, and Egill Örn Petersen, CFO, will present the third quarter results.

The meeting will be held on Friday 20 November 2020 at 8:30 GMT and will due to COVID-19 restrictions be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before 8:00 Friday morning to investors@eimskip.com with the subject “Investor meeting”.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

Documents will be available on the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.


10.11.20
Eimskip: Official Offer Document relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. shareholders
05.11.20
Eimskip: Press release relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to the shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
30.10.20
Eimskip: Notification regarding Market Making Agreements
22.10.20
Eimskip: Notification regarding Market Making Agreement
21.10.20
Correction: Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements - published 21.10.20 11:19 GMT
21.10.20
Samherji Holding increases its stake in Eimskip
21.10.20
Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements
20.10.20
Eimskip: Information regarding Q3 results