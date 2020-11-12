 

CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 22:03  |   |   |   

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in November:

NAREIT’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, being held November 17-19, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 1:45 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18.

BofA Securities Global Data Center Conference being held November 24-25, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 25.

Live webcasts of the events will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. Replays will be available for 14 days following the presentations.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

CyrusOne Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2020 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in November: NAREIT’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, being held November 17-19, 2020. Bruce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
CyrusOne Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
4
CyrusOne