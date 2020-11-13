 

Topcoder Announces Winners of the 2020 Innovation Awards

Topcoder, a Wipro company, and the world’s largest technology network and on-demand digital talent platform, today announced the winners of the coveted 2020 Innovation Awards through a virtual ceremony during the annual Innovation Summit. The award program celebrates customers and individuals who have done extraordinary work on the Topcoder Platform, and with the global Topcoder Community, across six categories: Cutting Edge, Enterprise Resiliency, Power User, Program of the Year, Public Sector and Wipro Partnership.

“Technology is a bridge across digital divides. It fosters an environment where people work together with all their collective passion, creativity and grit to get big things done: that’s what the Topcoder Innovation Awards are about,” said Michael P. Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Topcoder and Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Wipro Limited. “Those earning recognition are not just weathering the storm of 2020, but thriving to push technology forward to innovate beyond uncertain times. We are proud to honor these trailblazers and look forward to their continued partnership.”

As part of the summit, Topcoder provided insights into crowdsourcing, open talent models and upskilling trends across vertical markets. Highlights on Topcoder Platform advancements were included, as well. The winners in each category of the 2020 Topcoder Innovation Award are as below:

Enterprise Resiliency Award - In light of 2020’s many challenges, this award recognizes global brands that used the Topcoder Platform to persevere on unprecedented technology projects and workforce talent strategy solutions.

Telstra

Telstra leveraged the Topcoder Platform with an unyielding commitment to quality and found innovative ways to deliver solutions faster. Telstra has become a model for others in terms of workforce strategy innovation.

Power User Award - Awarded to a technology champion and Topcoder advocate that uses the Topcoder Platform to make development better, simpler, and faster.

Greg Tappert, Senior Manager, Product and Technology for T-Mobile

Greg Tappert has been an advocate for Topcoder within T-Mobile since 2018. Most recently, he led the effort to reimagine a web-based common language and process application for comprehensive, internal IT project management. An outstanding leader and team player well-respected by colleagues, Greg leveraged the Topcoder Platform and Community to design, develop, deploy, and support the application. Greg has been executing T-Mobile’s vision to expand use of Topcoder throughout other areas of development.

