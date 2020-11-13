To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for NAREIT’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, using the registration link below. The Company’s presentation materials will be posted on its website under “Investors – Presentations & Events.”

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in NAREIT’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, which will be held from November 17-19, 2020. Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, November 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Acadia will also host individual virtual meetings with investors during the conference.

Acadia Realty Trust Webcast:

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET Webcast link: REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

Webcast replay expires: 90 days following the live webcast

Acadia’s presentation will be available live via audio webcast, which may be accessed at the above link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days under “Investors – Presentations & Events.”

The Company uses, and intends to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.acadiarealty.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.