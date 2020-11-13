 

ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS AND CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND WINANCE

Valoe Corporation                           Stock Exchange Release 13 November 2020 at 15.15 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation (“Valoe” or the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, withdrawn a total of EUR 200,000 of the third convertible notes tranche and issued to Winance in total 200 convertible notes and in total 800,000 warrants related thereto.

Further, the Board of Directors of Valoe has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at a conversion price of EUR 0.04 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 1,250,000 treasury shares to Winance.  After the transfer, the Company will have in total 11,915,616 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli, 13 November 2020

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 405216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


