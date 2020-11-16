 

TIM and Atos launch a strategic partnership for the development of the Cloud

Atos will provide innovative solutions to implement a hybrid cloud platform

Paris, November 16, 2020 – TIM and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, have signed a strategic agreement to develop a digital platform for the TIM Cloud in order to supply innovative solutions along with secure and localized public and private data management in Italy, which will provide companies and Public Administrations with speed, flexibility and immediate control of information. 

As part of this agreement, the two companies will also focus on the implementation of the pan-European Gaia-X standards, in line with the European Commission’s objectives on data protection in all key market sectors.

TIM and Atos, long committed to supporting the growth of cloud computing, a rapidly expanding sector, will jointly define and implement a hybrid cloud model, leveraging their expertise respectively. The solution is expected to be commercialized by the first half of 2021.

“This partnership is a fundamental step forward to establish ourselves as market leader in the Cloud. The commercial launch of 5G in the country will bring ultra-low-latency services which, combined with Edge technology, will allow companies to manage a large amount of data in real time, leading to the development of new applications”, said Carlo D’Asaro Biondo, Executive Vice President - Strategic partnership, Alliances and TIM Cloud Project. “We are confident that our cloud business model, based on partnership with innovation leaders in this area, together with our data centres, will speed up the country’s economic system”.

“We are proud that TIM has chosen Atos, the No.1 security provider in Europe, to enable digital and data sovereignty solutions - from infrastructure to application - for the full benefit of the Italian and European market. This is a fantastic partnership driven by our new Atos OneCloud initiative. It will benefit TIM and its customers, accelerating the migration to the cloud and reinforcing a secured data monetization platform,” said Jean-Philippe Poirault, EVP, Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at Atos.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

