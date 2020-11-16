BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year

- BAT highest scoring tobacco company in DJSI - leading the industry in 13 out of 23 categories

- BAT recognised as a sustainability leader for 19 th consecutive year - the only tobacco company to be included in the prestigious DJSI World Index

- BAT is building A Better Tomorrow with sustainability at the heart of its business

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) has been named in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 19th consecutive year and, once again, is the only tobacco company to be included in the prestigious DJSI World Index.

BAT is the highest scoring tobacco company in 2020, with industry leading scores in 13 of the 23 categories assessed, whilst achieving a top score of 100% in 7 categories.

Created by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the DJSI represents the gold standard for tracking corporate sustainability. In 2020, around 3,500 companies had their sustainability practices assessed against ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria. Only the top 10% are recognised as leaders in corporate sustainability and achieve DJSI World Index inclusion. BAT is also recognised by MCSI with a BBB rating and Sustainalytics with a 27.8 ESG rating*.

BAT's 'A Better Tomorrow' Corporate Purpose

This announcement is a further demonstration of BAT's continued commitment to its purpose, to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its global business, which entails:

Committing to providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and less risky products

Continuing to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit

Encouraging those who otherwise continue to smoke, to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives

Tracking and sharing progress of our transformation

BAT aims to accelerate the growth of its New Category revenues at a faster rate than its total revenue, reaching £5billion in 2025. BAT has an ambition to reach 50 million consumers of non-combustible products worldwide by 2030. Today, BAT's non-combustible products are already available in more than 50 countries across the globe.