Nokia Fixed Wireless Access enables 5G-powered ultra-fast broadband for Swisscom customers

Zurich, Switzerland – Nokia has today announced that Swisscom will deploy Nokia FastMile 5G Receivers primarily in rural areas in Switzerland to offer ultra-fast broadband services. Nokia will be Swisscom’s exclusive supplier for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The solution will help Swisscom to quickly meet demand for broadband services.

The Nokia FastMile 5G Receiver combines the best of indoor and outdoor FWA solutions enabling Swisscom to deploy one device across the network. Designed to be simple enough for the end user to install, it can be used indoors on a window or desk top in cases where signal strengths are strong, as well as outside on a window or wall if indoor signal strength is weaker. A smartphone application guides the user through the installation process and helps to select the location with the best radio reception.

The 5G Receiver offers better performance and reliability, through extensive carrier aggregation between 4G and 5G bands. It also connects to existing home networks and gateways with using a standard ethernet cable. By deploying the Nokia FastMile 5G receivers Swisscom will address higher bandwidth demands of its residential and business customers.

The contract strengthens the long-term partnership and collaboration of the two companies. Swisscom is a pioneer in fixed wireless access with the 4G Internet-Booster. Nokia has a strong portfolio and extensive experience from FWA deployments around the world, including some of the largest 5G FWA networks. Together, Nokia and Swisscom are driving innovations and using the experience of both parties to develop a best-in-class end-to-end user experience.

Marcel Burgherr, Head of Gateways, Phones & other Devices, at Swisscom said: “We have chosen Nokia as our 5G fixed wireless access device partner. This solution will help us to bring ultra-fast internet speeds to our residential and business customers in rural areas.

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “5G fixed wireless access is a perfect complement to fiber-to-the-home networks. It can efficiently deliver ultra-fast speeds to areas that are unserved or under served by fiber. With the combined experience of Nokia and Swisscom, we were able to develop an innovative and effective solution. We are delighted to partner with Swisscom on its broadband vision with 5G FWA.”

Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro Group, said: “5G fixed wireless deployments are accelerating globally. To meet subscriber demand, service providers want FWA CPE that provide flexible mounting options as well as zero-touch provisioning.”

Resources

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia