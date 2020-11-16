Paulig Partners with Esker to Automates Its Order Management Process
LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — November 16, 2020 — Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that Paulig, an
international food and beverage company, has automated its order management process using Esker’s AI-driven Order Management solution. As part of its strategy to continuously improve business
processes, Paulig’s Belgium-based branch and Tex-Mex brand, Poco Loco, sought a global automation solution that could automate non-EDI order entry, handle increasing order volumes, and integrate
with its Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP system.
Processing orders is a critical component of doing business, but for companies like Paulig that manufacture and distribute perishable items, speed and accuracy in the supply chain is critical. By automating order processing with Esker, Paulig has improved the speed and efficiency of its order management process. Orders received from multiple countries (including Belgium, France and U.K.) are electronically processed, managed and archived, streamlining the entire cycle for everyone involved. Additionally, Esker’s user-friendly solution and interface were well received by the customer service department and user adoption was almost immediate.
Faced with many customers either not interested in moving to EDI or with order volumes too low to invest in EDI, Paulig required a flexible solution to address their unique needs and ordering form templates. The customer service department wanted to be able to handle the orders themselves without input from customers or having to ask customers to adapt their templates. With Esker, it was possible.
“A key factor in our decision to work with Esker was the maturity of the company and technology,” said Pieter Vandecaveye, Project Manager at Paulig. “Esker’s solution looked much better and met our needs more than any of the other vendors we had seen.”
Automated order management benefits
After just six months of solution implementation, Paulig is on track to achieve its target goal of automating 17,000 annual fax and email orders. The company has seen numerous benefits, including:
• Lean growth — growing order volumes can be managed without adding headcount
• Faster order processing — orders are entered into the ERP system in less than one minute on average
• Business continuity — cloud-based solution remains operational when working remotely, facilitates collaboration and ensures continuity when colleagues are on vacation
