Paulig Partners with Esker to Automates Its Order Management Process

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — November 16, 2020 — Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that Paulig, an international food and beverage company, has automated its order management process using Esker’s AI-driven Order Management solution. As part of its strategy to continuously improve business processes, Paulig’s Belgium-based branch and Tex-Mex brand, Poco Loco, sought a global automation solution that could automate non-EDI order entry, handle increasing order volumes, and integrate with its Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP system.



Processing orders is a critical component of doing business, but for companies like Paulig that manufacture and distribute perishable items, speed and accuracy in the supply chain is critical. By automating order processing with Esker, Paulig has improved the speed and efficiency of its order management process. Orders received from multiple countries (including Belgium, France and U.K.) are electronically processed, managed and archived, streamlining the entire cycle for everyone involved. Additionally, Esker’s user-friendly solution and interface were well received by the customer service department and user adoption was almost immediate.