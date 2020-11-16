 

Nytt navn fra og med / New name from 18.11.20

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 19:14  |  37   |   |   

Saga Tankers ASA endrer selskapets navn til Saga Pure ASA. Selskapet vil fra og med 18.11.20 være registrert på Oslo Børs med nytt utstedernavn, Saga Pure ASA. ISIN, ticker og instrument ID for instrumenter notert på Oslo Børs er uforandret.

Saga Tankers ASA changes the company name to Saga Pure ASA. The company will be registered on Oslo Børs with the new issuer name, Saga Pure ASA from 18.11.20. ISIN number, ticker and instrument ID for securities listed on Oslo Børs remains unchanged.

Until further notice Saga will use www.sagatankers.com as the company website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


