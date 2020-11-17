Atos powers Europe’s fastest supercomputer at Jülich in Germany, the most energy-efficient system in the TOP100

With 44.1 petaflops JUWELS is officially the fastest supercomputing system in Europe

Paris, November 17, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that the supercomputing system at Forschungszentrum Jülich, named JUWELS, based on Atos’ innovative BullSequana XH2000 platform , is today officially the fastest supercomputing system in Europe with a sustained peak performance of 44.1 HPL petaflops. It ranks #7 on the TOP500 and #5 on HPCG rankings. It is the most energy-efficient supercomputing system in the TOP100 and ranks #3 on the Green500.

Highest energy-efficiency

Today JUWELS is the most energy-efficient supercomputer in its class worldwide, ranking in first place for energy-efficiency on the TOP100 list, thanks to Atos’ patented DLC (Direct Liquid Cooling) solution, which minimizes global energy consumption by using warm water up to 40°C. JUWELS ranks alongside 30 other Atos supercomputers on this November’s Green500, underlining Atos’ commitment to support its clients in their decarbonization objectives.

Faster & Smarter – prepared for exascale

Atos worked with Jülich and German HPC-software specialist ParTec to extend its existing JUWELS supercomputer system with a highly scalable booster module. Now operational, this module massively expands the application limits of HPC simulations, enabling JUWELS to handle much more demanding computing tasks and data analysis from science and industry than has previously been possible in Europe. It also makes JUWELS the strongest platform in Europe for the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

“We believe JUWELS is a milestone towards the European exascale computer, scheduled to be launched in 2023.” explains Prof. Thomas Lippert, Head of the Jülich Supercomputing Centre. “Now with our fully developed modular JUWELS system, our scientists are able to take a big step forward in many areas, while researchers and engineers from industry can stay ahead of the competition."

“This year at SC’20 we’re highlighting how Atos is enabling Faster Smarter and Greener simulation and the JUWELS supercomputing system is a prime example of all three of these. It has been fantastic to work with Jülich and its partners to deliver this enhanced performance and power to drive unparalleled research and innovation in Europe” said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos