 

Atos powers Europe’s fastest supercomputer at Jülich in Germany, the most energy-efficient system in the TOP100

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 10:00  |  77   |   |   

With 44.1 petaflops JUWELS is officially the fastest supercomputing system in Europe

Paris, November 17, 2020Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that the supercomputing system at Forschungszentrum Jülich, named JUWELS, based on Atos’ innovative BullSequana XH2000 platform, is today officially the fastest supercomputing system in Europe with a sustained peak performance of 44.1 HPL petaflops. It ranks #7 on the TOP500 and #5 on HPCG rankings. It is the most energy-efficient supercomputing system in the TOP100 and ranks #3 on the Green500.

Highest energy-efficiency
Today JUWELS is the most energy-efficient supercomputer in its class worldwide, ranking in first place for energy-efficiency on the TOP100 list, thanks to Atos’ patented DLC (Direct Liquid Cooling) solution, which minimizes global energy consumption by using warm water up to 40°C. JUWELS ranks alongside 30 other Atos supercomputers on this November’s Green500, underlining Atos’ commitment to support its clients in their decarbonization objectives.

Faster & Smarter – prepared for exascale
Atos worked with Jülich and German HPC-software specialist ParTec to extend its existing JUWELS supercomputer system with a highly scalable booster module. Now operational, this module massively expands the application limits of HPC simulations, enabling JUWELS to handle much more demanding computing tasks and data analysis from science and industry than has previously been possible in Europe. It also makes JUWELS the strongest platform in Europe for the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

 “We believe JUWELS is a milestone towards the European exascale computer, scheduled to be launched in 2023.” explains Prof. Thomas Lippert, Head of the Jülich Supercomputing Centre. “Now with our fully developed modular JUWELS system, our scientists are able to take a big step forward in many areas, while researchers and engineers from industry can stay ahead of the competition."

“This year at SC’20 we’re highlighting how Atos is enabling Faster Smarter and Greener simulation and the JUWELS supercomputing system is a prime example of all three of these.  It has been fantastic to work with Jülich and its partners to deliver this enhanced performance and power to drive unparalleled research and innovation in Europe” said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos

Seite 1 von 2
Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos powers Europe’s fastest supercomputer at Jülich in Germany, the most energy-efficient system in the TOP100 With 44.1 petaflops JUWELS is officially the fastest supercomputing system in Europe Paris, November 17, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that the supercomputing system at Forschungszentrum Jülich, named …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Atos: Free float evolution
16.11.20
Atos empowers clients to modernize apps & processes as part of its Atos OneCloud strategy
16.11.20
TIM and Atos launch a strategic partnership for the development of the Cloud
16.11.20
Atos announces extended collaboration with Amazon Web Services as Atos OneCloud partner
16.11.20
Atos launches Atos OneCloud
12.11.20
GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor
04.11.20
Atos joins forces with start-up Pasqal to accelerate High Performance Computing using quantum neutral atom technology
28.10.20
Statement from Atos
27.10.20
Atos’ Ordinary General Meeting
26.10.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital