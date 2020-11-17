 

CloudMD to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that executives from the Company’s management team will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Virtual Conference, November 23, 2020

  • Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, will be participating in the Digital Health and Telemedicine Panel at 9 a.m. EST
  • Karen Adams, Chief Health Innovation Officer, will be participating in the Mental Health Services Panel at 11a.m. EST

To register for this virtual conference, please contact your Canaccord representative.

Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference, November 24, 2020

  • Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO will be presenting the Company and business at 1:45 p.m. EST

To register for this conference, please contact your Desjardins representative.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker
VP, Investor Relations
Email: julia@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


