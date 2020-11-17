Wipro’s Annual State of Cybersecurity Report Finds Increasing Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity to Tackle Advanced Adversaries

The report provides fresh insights on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be leveraged as part of defender stratagems as more organizations lock horns with sophisticated cyberattacks and become more resilient. There has been an increase in R&D with 49% of the worldwide cybersecurity related patents filed in the last four years being focussed on AI and Machine Learning (ML) application. Nearly half the organisations are expanding cognitive detection capabilities to tackle unknown attacks in their Security Operations Center (SOC).

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today released its annual State of Cybersecurity Report (SOCR) that presents changing perspectives of cybersecurity globally.

The report also illustrates a paradigm shift towards cyber resilience amid the rise in global remote work. It considers the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on cybersecurity landscape around the globe and provides a path for organizations to adapt with this new normal.

The fourth edition of the SOCR saw a global participation of 194 organizations and 21 partner academic, institutional and technology organizations over four months of research.

Additional highlights from State of Cybersecurity Report, include:

Global macro trends in cyber security

Nation State Attacks Target Private Sector: 86% of all nation-state attacks fall under espionage category, and 46% of them are targeted towards private companies.

Evolving threat patterns have emerged in the Consumer and Retail Sectors: 47% of suspicious social media profiles and domains were detected active in 2019 in these sectors.

Cyber Trends sparked by COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Cyber Hygiene proven difficult during remote work enablement: 70% of the organizations faced challenges in maintaining endpoint cyber hygiene and 57% in mitigating Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) risks.

Emerging post-COVID Cybersecurity priorities: 87% of the surveyed organizations are keen on implementing zero trust architecture and 87% are planning to scale up secure cloud migration.

Micro Trends: An inside-out enterprise view