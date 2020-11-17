Evolving Systems Embraces Open Standards with Membership to the TM Forum

TM Forum is an alliance of 850+ global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies and systems integrators. The Forum’s work is defined by its members, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications service providers and stretch across 180 countries. Members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

As a leader in the areas of both the OSS and BSS domains, with its activation and customer value management products, Evolving Systems brings over 30 years’ experience and expertise in key operational areas of central importance to both the Forum itself as well as its wider community of members. Presently, its products, platforms, and services are helping CSP clients achieve successful digital transformations by deploying innovative programs that drive compelling and consistent long-term end-user relationships. Evolving Systems’ approach results in higher engagement and advocacy, increased cross and up sell, and the definition of service and product features that adjust to changing customer behaviors. By joining the TM Forum and conforming to its Open APIs, Evolving Systems expects to assist in the acceleration of digital transformations across the industry.

Matthew Stecker, CEO Evolving Systems commented: “Evolving Systems is delighted to join the TM Forum and become part of an active and influential community of industry leaders. We are particularly excited to be collaborating on developments surrounding 5G and digital transformation. These require innovative technology solutions and new partner ecosystems in order to bring their commercial opportunities to life.”

Stecker concluded: “At Evolving Systems, we’re already seeing the importance of enabling business and IT agility. They are prerequisites to driving progress in the 5G era. We believe we can make an important contribution to shaping the future of the industry through our work with the Forum.”

Welcoming Evolving Systems to the Forum, Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum, said: “As we begin to adjust to the ‘next normal’, our members are working diligently to address challenges around the long-term impact on people and ways of working; practical ways to accelerate transformation projects; and what truly needs to change to enable innovation and growth – with a focus on future design of network and IT teams.” He added: “The work our members are doing is critical to delivering the agility, experience and cost base required for our industry to thrive.”