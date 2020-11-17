Once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg demonstrates superior reduction in HbA1c vs once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg in people with type 2 diabetes in the SUSTAIN FORTE trial

Bagsværd, Denmark, 17 November 2020 - Novo Nordisk today announced headline results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, a phase 3b 40-week, efficacy and safety trial with once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg vs once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg as add-on to metformin and/or sulfonylureas in 961 people with type 2 diabetes in need for treatment intensification. The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 with semaglutide 2.0 mg compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg.



When evaluating the effects of treatment taken as intended1 and from a high mean baseline HbA 1c of 8.9%, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA 1c of 2.2% compared with a reduction of 1.9% with semaglutide 1.0 mg at week 40. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) treatment target of HbA 1c below 7.0% was achieved by 68% of people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg vs 58% on semaglutide 1.0 mg.