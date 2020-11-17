Ed Tech Leader K12 Inc. Becomes Stride, Inc.

“A great education doesn’t stop at high school graduation,” said Nate Davis, Stride’s CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The Stride brand recognizes that, as a company, we are no longer limited by the boundaries of the K-12 market, and that we are dedicated to supporting lifelong learning and providing personalized, high-quality education in important career pathways that launch good paying careers.”

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education, is becoming Stride, Inc. The new brand reflects the company’s continued growth into lifelong learning, regardless of a student’s age or location. The corporate name change will become effective on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Through its general education and career learning programs, Stride offers students multiple potential pathways for success, preparing them today for the jobs of tomorrow. For the current school year, nearly 165,000 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade enrolled in Stride-powered online and blended programs nationwide under the K12 brand. Approximately 30,000 additional students are enrolled in Destinations Career Academies – programs that combine traditional middle and high school academics with college and career focused education in fields like Information Technology, Medical Assisting, and Business. In addition, more than 1,500 adults enrolled in Galvanize Software Development and Data Science training centers in the past 12 months.

Today, Stride is also growing its portfolio of adult education offerings with acquisitions of Tech Elevator and MedCerts. At Tech Elevator’s campuses across the U.S. and through live virtual programs, students seeking to join the rapidly growing field of software engineering take part in intensive coding bootcamps in Java, C#, and .NET coding languages.

Through MedCerts, one of Inc.’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, students participate in online and hands-on career training courses in healthcare and medical fields as they prepare for national certifications and explore career options with the support of personal advisors and career coaches.

Tech Elevator and MedCerts help build Stride’s portfolio of curriculum, programs, platforms, and technology and extends its commitment to developing talent and capabilities for adult learners. Stride now owns or is invested in content, training, and platform companies in the career learning category. Its portfolio includes Galvanize, Tech Elevator, MedCerts, Tallo, and Nepris, while continuing to serve all of the Destinations Career Academy programs and more than 70 K12-powered General Education Schools.