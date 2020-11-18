 

va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 to CHF 25 million

va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 to CHF 25 million

  • Pharmaceutical and biotech sector shows major interest in va-Q-tec's transport solutions
  • Bond issue planned to finance growth and refinance existing financial debt
  • Issue volume: CHF 20 million with the possibility of increase to up to CHF 25 million
  • Planned coupon between 3¼ - 3¾ % p.a. with fixed 5-year maturity
  • Helvetische Bank AG to underwrite bond issue as lead manager
  • Payment for bond and admission to quotation on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG on 30 November 2020


Würzburg, 18 November 2020. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668), pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (TempChain logistics), has passed a resolution to issue a bond with a volume of CHF 20 million, with the possibility of increasing it to up to CHF 25 million. The bond will be offered for public purchase exclusively in Switzerland. The bond's coupon is to be 3¼ - 3¾ % p.a. with a fixed 5-year maturity. Helvetische Bank AG is to act as lead manager and has committed to underwriting the bond. An application is being made for admission of the bond to official quotation on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG, with simultaneous inclusion in the bond segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. Payment for the bond and its provisional admission to official quotation on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will occur on 30 November 2020.

Stefan Döhmen, CFO of va-Q-tec AG, comments: "Numerous discussions with customers in recent weeks and months as well as the dynamic business trend over the past quarters have once again underscored the importance of stable, temperature-controlled logistics chains - especially in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Our transport solutions make an important contribution in this context, particularly given the global coronavirus pandemic. By creating additional funds as well as optimizing our existing financing, we aim to harness this tailwind to our advantage and invest in further growth."

