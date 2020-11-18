 

Progyny Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Healthcare and Technology Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:00  |  63   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020. Joining the board are Malissia R. Clinton, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of The Aerospace Corporation and Roger Holstein, Managing Director of Vestar Capital Partners.

“I am excited to welcome Malissia and Roger to the Board and to have both our shareholders and the management team benefit from their valuable perspectives and decades of healthcare and technology leadership. They will bring strategic guidance and complementary skills and experiences to the Company as we transition from an emerging growth company to an enduring, high growth innovator and industry leader,” said David Schlanger, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny.

Ms. Clinton will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee and Mr. Holstein will serve on the Compensation Committee. Following these appointments, the Board will consist of nine directors.

Ms. Clinton brings to Progyny over 25 years of practice across multiple industries, including defense, aerospace, intelligence, advanced technologies, and healthcare. At The Aerospace Corporation, she provides leadership and guidance on compliance, strategy, ethics, diversity, equity and inclusion. Before joining Aerospace, Ms. Clinton was senior counsel for special projects in the Office of the General Counsel at Northrop Grumman. Ms. Clinton also serves on the boards of directors of City of Hope Medical Center, Arizona State University Foundation, and 3D Systems where she is also Chair of the Compliance Committee. Ms. Clinton, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in political science from Arizona State University. She earned her J.D. at Stanford Law School, where she was an editor of the Stanford Law Review. She is a graduate of the UCLA Anderson School’s Executive Program in Business Management.

“I am honored to join a company whose mission so clearly supports diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace,” said Ms. Clinton. “I am excited to share my experience and partner with the team as they formalize Progyny’s ESG program as well as help employers understand the role that Progyny can play in their own ESG initiatives.”

