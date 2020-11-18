 

MetLife Foundation Provides $4 Million in Grants to Support Ongoing COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

MetLife Foundation today announced that it is providing $4 million in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts for low-income people and small businesses across the United States. The grants complete MetLife Foundation’s $25 million commitment to the global response to COVID-19 and underscore its ongoing commitment to helping underserved communities.

“The pandemic has compounded housing and food insecurity in our communities and continues to have an outsized impact on small businesses,” said Mike Zarcone, head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability for MetLife and Chairman of MetLife Foundation. “These grants will provide relief to people and businesses that need help the most during these challenging times.”

MetLife Foundation is providing the following grants:

  • $375,000 to Breaking Ground and $375,000 to the YMCA of Greater New York, to address the impact of COVID-19 on homelessness in New York City through local outreach, transitional housing, and critical social services.
  • $1.25 million of total support to food banks in communities where MetLife has a significant presence in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Nebraska, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, and Missouri. Additionally, MetLife Foundation will match MetLife employee contributions to food banks through the end of 2020.
  • $2 million to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) in support of small businesses. These funds will be directed to business development organizations across multiple markets, with a focus on minority and women-owned businesses in historically underinvested communities that need operational support.

On top of the MetLife Foundation donation to LISC, MetLife is providing the organization a $10 million loan as part of its impact investing program. The funds will be used to support affordable housing and other economic development activities in low-income and racially and ethnically diverse communities.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income people around the world. We partner with nonprofit organizations and social enterprises to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. From its founding through the end of 2019, MetLife Foundation provided more than $860 million in grants and $85 million in program-related investments to make a positive impact in the communities where MetLife operates. Our financial health work has reached more than 13.4 million low- and moderate-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit metlife.org.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Foundation Provides $4 Million in Grants to Support Ongoing COVID-19 Relief Efforts MetLife Foundation today announced that it is providing $4 million in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts for low-income people and small businesses across the United States. The grants complete MetLife Foundation’s $25 million commitment to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Pfizer, Inc.’s (PFE) Directors and Officers for ...
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends
16.11.20
MetLife Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index
11.11.20
MetLife Recognized as Military Friendly Employer Ninth Year in a Row
09.11.20
Most Plan Sponsors Not Expecting Delays in Future Pension Buy Out Activity Due to COVID-19, MetLife Poll Finds
04.11.20
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update Video
04.11.20
MetLife Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
MetLife Names Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer
29.10.20
MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transaction with Rothesay
28.10.20
Pandemic Leads 1 in 4 U.S. Women to Consider Career Change; 2 in 5 Considering STEM
23.10.20
MetLife Named Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace