 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) Portfolio Owned Marketplaces Enabling E-commerce and Mobility Payments to Lead Next Wave of Growth Across Multiple Industries Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 17:20  |  26   |   |   

SMKG Digital Strategy does much more than simply enable shopping experiences and payment rails; the company enables community marketplaces to seamlessly transact and improve “the customer journey and experience”

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG): The company’s Intellectual Property of sixteen proprietary Cloud and Mobility marketplace platforms enable end-to-end ecosystems for E-commerce & Mobility experiences by enabling merchants and consumers in one community. The Industries include Retail, Restaurant, Events, Hotel, Hospitality, Catering, Workforce, Transit, Travel, Agriculture, Cross-Border FX, Banking, Insurance, HealthCare, Education, Tele-medicine & Telecom. All the SMKG platforms seamlessly offer Contactless Payment architectures from various Card Networks like Visa, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Axepay and over 35 global payment gateways and processors globally. In addition, we offer MPOS EMV semi-integrated solutions for card-present transactions that complete the experience.

Industry Trends and Stats

“Online B2B sellers and marketers will move toward more widespread use of a new breed of online marketplaces and more flexible digital commerce and marketing operations, Forrester Research says in a new series of reports.” Source: https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/2019/11/11/2020-b2b-predictions-a-f ...

“1. The importance of marketplaces continues to grow

First things first: The growing importance of marketplaces can’t be understated.

Yes, companies like Uber struggle with turning a positive cash flow. But if you look at global marketplace trends, you quickly see that marketplace businesses are here to stay.

Every year, the 18 biggest marketplaces sell $1 trillion worth of goods. And by 2020, marketplaces will account for 40% of the global online retail market.

Not only that,12% of major retailers operate a marketplace. 32% are considering opening one.

After all, marketplaces offer convenience and trust to customers. No wonder a marketplace like Amazon is the most valuable public company in the world.” 

Source: https://www.kreezalid.com/blog/78470-marketplace-trends

Massimo Barone, CEO, stated, “We are excited to see a wide acceptance of our platforms as our long-term focus and investment on Marketplace technologies is the largest available proprietary portfolio for Cloud and Mobility applications by one company in the FinTech & PayTech sector.

“This strategy maximizes growth and shareholder value as we license and partner with Banks, Governments and Enterprises for Fintech and PayTech initiatives such as the Mumbai Fintech Hub deal announced recently - all this combined which allows us to capture large pools of merchants and customers activations which is driving already 7 White-label deployments underway in North America, Caribbean, Philippines and India, with more in the works!”

About us

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor.

CONTACT:  Massimo Barone CEO
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG  Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com


