 

Popular Announces Its New Music Special Titled "Somos música" (We are music)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 22:00  |  41   |   |   

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched everyone's lives in and outside of Puerto Rico. Through singers and other characters, Popular's new musical production "Somos música" tells stories that tie songs to scenes of moments caused by the pandemic. ‘Somos música’ will be broadcast on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. on the main channels in Puerto Rico and on the Internet through Somosmúsica.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006073/en/

Natalia Jiménez (Photo: Business Wire)

Natalia Jiménez (Photo: Business Wire)

"Making this year's music production was a great challenge for the team and the artists. We are infinitely grateful for the support they gave us and for having joined us despite the situation we are going through. We wanted to continue this tradition that has been ongoing for more than 27 years and that we know many families expect," said Teruca Rullán, Popular's first Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Artists like Natalia Jiménez, Tommy Torres, Pedro Capó, Ozuna, Ednita Nazario, Kany García, Myke Towers, Pirulo, Didi Romero, among others, participate in this production in which they share how this year has been for them. Through interviews, the artists explain the importance of music in their lives and how it has helped them deal with being apart from their loved ones and the public.

Production company Cinetrix is in charge of the production, along with its president Euskadys Burgos and its producer Lauri Vega. The direction was in the hands of Angel Traverso and Luis Amed Irizarry oversaw the musical aspect. Teruca Rullán and Natacha Vale were responsible for the general production and the script was written by Luis Gerard and Jorge González.

Adiela Marie is the production manager in charge of music, Helvia Irizarry is the production coordinator and Antonio Caraballo, José David Pérez, Diego Centeno and Josué Deprat are the music producers.

As in previous years, part of the funds raised will benefit the Fundación Banco Popular, which will destine them to schools and organizations with musical programs.

Popular Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Popular Announces Its New Music Special Titled "Somos música" (We are music) The COVID-19 pandemic has touched everyone's lives in and outside of Puerto Rico. Through singers and other characters, Popular's new musical production "Somos música" tells stories that tie songs to scenes of moments caused by the pandemic. ‘Somos …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities
28.10.20
Popular Bank Implements Branch Realignment in the New York Metro Region to Enhance Focus on Communities and Small Business Support
28.10.20
Popular, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results