Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) , a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, announces that Kevin S. Bauer, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Patrick Wang, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, will participate in meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming virtual events:

Non-Deal Roadshow, hosted by Susquehanna International Group

Dates: November 23-24 and November 30, 2020

Event: Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020

Date: December 1, 2020

Event: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

Date: December 2, 2020

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

