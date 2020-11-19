PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has been included for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, recognizing its exemplary sustainability performance. Moreover, for the third year in a row, PMI leads the industry in DJSI’s innovation management category, which assesses companies’ research and development spending, product innovations, and portfolio of tobacco alternatives and reduced-risk products. The DJSI North America Index includes the Dow Jones Indices’ top 20 percent of ESG performers across 61 industries—those that exhibit best-in-class performance against DJSI’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.

“Integrating ESG into our business is at the core of our smoke-free strategy,” said PMI Chief Sustainability Officer Jennifer Motles. “Indeed, for us to be a truly sustainable company we must continue to relentlessly address the health impacts of our products by focusing our efforts and resources on phasing out cigarettes as quickly as possible. As the only cigarette manufacturer committed to removing cigarettes from our business, we are proud to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, confirming the significant progress we’re making to transform our business.”