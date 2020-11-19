 

PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has been included for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, recognizing its exemplary sustainability performance. Moreover, for the third year in a row, PMI leads the industry in DJSI’s innovation management category, which assesses companies’ research and development spending, product innovations, and portfolio of tobacco alternatives and reduced-risk products. The DJSI North America Index includes the Dow Jones Indices’ top 20 percent of ESG performers across 61 industries—those that exhibit best-in-class performance against DJSI’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.

“Integrating ESG into our business is at the core of our smoke-free strategy,” said PMI Chief Sustainability Officer Jennifer Motles. “Indeed, for us to be a truly sustainable company we must continue to relentlessly address the health impacts of our products by focusing our efforts and resources on phasing out cigarettes as quickly as possible. As the only cigarette manufacturer committed to removing cigarettes from our business, we are proud to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, confirming the significant progress we’re making to transform our business.”

To make its transformation measurable and transparent, PMI reports regularly on its progress toward achieving its purpose—first announced in 2016—to deliver a smoke-free future by focusing resources on developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing smoke-free products that are less harmful than smoking, with the aim of completely replacing cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives for those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke as soon as possible. In 2016 PMI introduced a set of bespoke key performance indicators (KPIs), Business Transformation Metrics, to clearly showcase the pace and scale of the company’s transformation. These allow stakeholders to assess the actions, resource allocation, and outcomes achieved in PMI’s rapid advancement toward a smoke-free future. In 2019, the company continued to expand these metrics, to 25 indicators, such as the availability of PMI’s smoke-free products worldwide, including in non-OECD countries.

