Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.11.2020, 12:00 | 28 | 0 |
Commercial National Financial (MI) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14
cents per share. The dividend is payable January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2020. Based on a recent closing price of $9.00 per share, the annualized dividend
yield is 6.22%.
Contact:
ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14
cents per share. The dividend is payable January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2020. Based on a recent closing price of $9.00 per share, the annualized dividend
yield is 6.22%.
Contact:
Kevin Twardy
CFO and COO
(989) 875-5528
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0