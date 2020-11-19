 

ARKO / GPM and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Announce Business Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Receives $100 Million Investment Commitment from Affiliates of MSD Partners, L.P.

Raises Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021 Projection

Arko Holdings, Ltd. Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination Transaction

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ARKO Holdings Ltd. (TASE: ARKO), (“Arko”), whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, and who entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC), (“Haymaker”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the following:

MSD Transaction
In conjunction with the previously announced business combination, affiliates of MSD Partners, L.P. will purchase up to $100 million of convertible preferred stock to support the combined entity’s future growth objectives.

“We have a long history of identifying and investing in attractive businesses with strong growth potential and led by outstanding management teams. GPM is well positioned to benefit from meaningful growth opportunities resulting primarily from its store refurbishment program and acquisition strategy,” said Scott Segal, co-Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of MSD Partners. “Arie and the management team have done an exceptional job growing the business and successfully integrating acquisitions over time, and we are excited to invest alongside them in this transaction.”

“We believe MSD Partners’ investment is a strong vote of confidence in the ARKO/GPM business model and the substantial opportunities for growth that lie ahead,” added Arie Kotler, Chairman and CEO of Arko Holdings.

“MSD Partners has a deep understanding of the convenience store industry and the very attractive multi-pronged growth opportunity for the combined company. They recognize the material long-term earnings potential of our store remodel program, combined with recently higher fuel margins,” said Andrew Heyer, President of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II. “As we move towards the closing of the transaction, this investment positions us well to continue to focus on driving many of the value creation activities we have planned.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARKO / GPM and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Announce Business Updates Receives $100 Million Investment Commitment from Affiliates of MSD Partners, L.P. Raises Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021 Projection Arko Holdings, Ltd. Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination Transaction RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...