ARKO / GPM and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Announce Business Updates

Arko Holdings, Ltd. Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination Transaction

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Holdings Ltd. (TASE: ARKO), (“Arko”), whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, and who entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC), (“Haymaker”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the following:

MSD Transaction

In conjunction with the previously announced business combination, affiliates of MSD Partners, L.P. will purchase up to $100 million of convertible preferred stock to support the combined entity’s future growth objectives.

“We have a long history of identifying and investing in attractive businesses with strong growth potential and led by outstanding management teams. GPM is well positioned to benefit from meaningful growth opportunities resulting primarily from its store refurbishment program and acquisition strategy,” said Scott Segal, co-Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of MSD Partners. “Arie and the management team have done an exceptional job growing the business and successfully integrating acquisitions over time, and we are excited to invest alongside them in this transaction.”

“We believe MSD Partners’ investment is a strong vote of confidence in the ARKO/GPM business model and the substantial opportunities for growth that lie ahead,” added Arie Kotler, Chairman and CEO of Arko Holdings.

“MSD Partners has a deep understanding of the convenience store industry and the very attractive multi-pronged growth opportunity for the combined company. They recognize the material long-term earnings potential of our store remodel program, combined with recently higher fuel margins,” said Andrew Heyer, President of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II. “As we move towards the closing of the transaction, this investment positions us well to continue to focus on driving many of the value creation activities we have planned.”