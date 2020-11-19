“The Covid 19 pandemic has created an unavoidable operational delay and financial impact on a global scale for most businesses. Operating businesses and industry partners in our market space across the globe, have shifted their sales teams and core management to home offices in order to allow continued operations through this difficult time. This shift in operational format has allowed the Company to pause, pivot, and adjust to the circumstances so that we will be ready for a return to full scale operations in 2021.”

Mr. Smith further stated, “The impact Covid-19 has had on travel, cities, stadiums and universities’ hospitality worldwide has been much greater than initially anticipated. During this time, GZIC has managed to continue working with accountants, attorneys and our telecom strategic partners and clients to adjust to these new circumstances. We have planned and are preparing our rollout strategies for 2021 and beyond. In my opinion, there will be new opportunities and challenges ahead, and we will continue to pivot to meet market demand which means staying healthy, positive and focused on our future. Let’s hope and pray for a healthy and speedy recovery to us all as we move forward into 2021,” concluded Coleman Smith, CEO GZ6G Technologies Corp.

Shareholder update:

Corporate Mission

Our corporate mission remains unchanged: to become one of the nation’s leading providers of in venue security and marketing solutions powered by content and technology. The Company has developed and focused on specialization in the emerging 5G wireless, deep data analytics platforms and Artificial Intelligent machine learning solutions market that targets all types -- stadiums, airports, universities, cities and hospitality industries.

Our plans have been expanded to include acquisitions of complementary businesses that can allow us to achieve increased revenue goals on a shorter timeline, given the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UP-Listing Update OTC:QB

The impact globally of the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our initial up-list plans forward into 2021 due to uncertainty in global markets over the last several months. We are positioning the Company to capitalize on our immediate market opportunities, starting in 2021 and are hopeful to secure our listing on OTC:QB in the first quarter of 2021.