Approval of loan guarantee by the Government of the Republic of Finland
AS Tallink Grupp
The Government of the Republic of Finland today approved a state guarantee of up to EUR 90 million for a EUR 100 million loan to Tallink Silja Oy, a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp.
AS Tallink Grupp will issue a separate and more detailed stock exchange announcement upon the signing of the loan agreement.
