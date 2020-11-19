Approval of loan guarantee by the Government of the Republic of Finland

The Government of the Republic of Finland today approved a state guarantee of up to EUR 90 million for a EUR 100 million loan to Tallink Silja Oy, a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp.

AS Tallink Grupp will issue a separate and more detailed stock exchange announcement upon the signing of the loan agreement.



