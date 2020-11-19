 

Smart Ovens Market to Reach $501.4 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 14.6% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:40  |  73   |   |   

- Advancements in technologies, surge in demand for ready-to-eat food, and expansion strategies adopted by market players drive the growth of the global smart ovens market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Ovens Market by Type (Built-In and Counter Top), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Sales Channel (Offline Channels and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global smart ovens market accounted for $169.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $501.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Allied Market Research

Prime determinants of growth

Advancements in technologies, surge in demand for ready-to-eat food, and expansion strategies adopted by market players drive the growth of the global smart ovens market. However, availability of cost-effective counterparts restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in product awareness in developing countries and popularity of voice control smart ovens present new opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Manufacturing activities have been stopped due to lockdown measures taken by many countries. Moreover, raw materials supply has been interrupted. R&D activities have been paused due to unavailability of sufficient resources.
  • As restaurants, hotels, and cafes have been closed down, the demand for smart ovens reduced significantly. However, the demand would increase as they restart their daily operations gradually.
  • As lockdown restrictions have been eased off in many countries, manufacturing activities have resumed with minimal presence of workers. Moreover, distribution activities have been restored.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6376

The counter top segment to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the counter top segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global smart ovens market in 2018, and is estimated to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to availability of compact, stylish, and energy efficient smart ovens that are equipped with advanced features. The report also analyzes the built-in segment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Ovens Market to Reach $501.4 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 14.6% CAGR Allied Market Research - Advancements in technologies, surge in demand for ready-to-eat food, and expansion strategies adopted by market players drive the growth of the global smart ovens market. PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Parallel Wireless Partners with Vodafone Ireland to Deliver on Their Open RAN Vision
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Enters into MoU with Iberdrola to develop large scale green hydrogen project and the hydrogen ...
Smart Meters Market Revenue Worth $20 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Binance Sues Forbes For Defamation
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Results for the Third Quarter 2020
Announcing AppianGOVERNMENT 2020 - IT Modernization at the Speed of Low-Code
Oncopeptides: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2020
Huawei's Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods