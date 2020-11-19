PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Ovens Market by Type (Built-In and Counter Top), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Sales Channel (Offline Channels and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global smart ovens market accounted for $169.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $501.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026.

- Advancements in technologies, surge in demand for ready-to-eat food, and expansion strategies adopted by market players drive the growth of the global smart ovens market.

Advancements in technologies, surge in demand for ready-to-eat food, and expansion strategies adopted by market players drive the growth of the global smart ovens market. However, availability of cost-effective counterparts restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in product awareness in developing countries and popularity of voice control smart ovens present new opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities have been stopped due to lockdown measures taken by many countries. Moreover, raw materials supply has been interrupted. R&D activities have been paused due to unavailability of sufficient resources.

As restaurants, hotels, and cafes have been closed down, the demand for smart ovens reduced significantly. However, the demand would increase as they restart their daily operations gradually.

As lockdown restrictions have been eased off in many countries, manufacturing activities have resumed with minimal presence of workers. Moreover, distribution activities have been restored.

The counter top segment to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the counter top segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global smart ovens market in 2018, and is estimated to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to availability of compact, stylish, and energy efficient smart ovens that are equipped with advanced features. The report also analyzes the built-in segment.